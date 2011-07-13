Little Simon Camden's all grown up!

Former 7th Heaven child actor David Gallagher is set to return to The CW network this fall when he assumes a primetime role on the Vampire Diaries.

According to TVLine.com, Gallagher, 26, will appear in the new season's first two episodes as werewolf Ray Sutton, who encounters Klaus (Joseph Morgan) in Tennessee.

While the network has yet to confirm Gallagher's casting, TVLine.com notes that the actor's work in the sci-fi thriller Super 8 put the CW on notice.

Vampire Diaries returns for its third season September 15 on The CW.

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

