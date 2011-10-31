Lily Allen has something to "Smile" about this Halloween.

The pregnant singer posted a glowing photo of herself carving a pumpkin on Twitter Sunday. "Me, bump and pumpkin," she wrote. "I did it last night during X Factor."

Though she received multiple compliments for her handiwork, Allen, 26, refused to take credit for the intricate design. "OK, so I did use a stencil," she admitted. "But it's still pretty cool, no?"

Due in November, this will be the first child for the British singer and business owner Sam Cooper. The two wed in June at St. James the Great church in Glocestershire, England.

