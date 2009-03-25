BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The Oscars will be presented a little later in 2010.

Sid Ganis, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, says the 82nd Annual Academy Awards will air live March 7 on ABC television from the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year's telecast aired Feb. 22. The sleeper hit "Slumdog Millionaire" won best picture, Sean Penn won best actor and Kate Winslet scored the trophy for best actress.