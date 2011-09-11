Celebs on Social Media

9-11 Celebritweets

Kim Kardashian Twitter

By Jon Warech

It's been 10 years since the terrorist attack that shook this nation to its core. On this September 11th, celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers for those who lost theirs lives and those who continue to fight for our country.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families affected by the awful tragedy of 9/11." -- Kim Kardashian

