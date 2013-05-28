9 Reasons Justin Bieber Needs to Hire a Driver

By Chris Gardner

When it comes to his stack of car-related run-ins with police, Justin Bieber recently told Jimmy Fallon that he's completely innocent.

"You know what, the police really like to pull me over. I don't do anything, I promise," Bieber told the talk show host in February.

Shocking, we know. And while JB never asked us for legal advice, we still feel the need to offer him this unsolicited piece of wisdom: Don't ever make such a bold statement, especially if your right hand gets anywhere near a Bible!

We did a quick check of his driving record following the incident near his Calabasas, Calif., home on Memorial Day, and, honestly, the boy looks anything but innocent.

Now might be a good time for the global superstar to open an account with a reputable car-service company in the Los Angeles area and find a driver he trusts, because nobody can trust a driver with the number of tickets he's already got in his back pocket.

Let's follow the sirens and take a closer look …