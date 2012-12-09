Entertainment Tonight.

90210 star Shenae Grimes, 23, confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend, British model Josh Beech, 24.

"Thanks for all the congratulations everyone, I'm a very happy lady indeed and all the warm wishes are well appreciated!," she wrote on her official site, along with a picture of her kissing her new fiancé on the cheek. "We plan to keep our special day very private and we hope everyone can respect that. Thanks for the love, right back atcha!"

Related: Shenae Grimes Talks '90210'

Shenae and Josh, who's also a musician, have been dating for nine months.

Pics: AnnLynne McCord's Craziest '90210' Costumes

Grimes next stars in Empire State, a drama opposite Liam Hemsworth.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Charlie Sheen on Lohan Rescue

Australian DJs 'Shattered' Over Nurse's Death