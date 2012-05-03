AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes can breathe a sigh of relief: a fifth season of 90210 will air this fall, The CW announced Thursday.

The series -- starring McCord, 24, Grimes, 22, Matt Lanter, 29, Jessica Stroup, 25, Jessica Lowndes, 23, Tristan Wilds, 22, Gillian Zinser, 26, and Michael Steger, 31 -- has been on the air since September 2008.

With the fourth season finale weeks away, McCord hinted there are some surprising new developments still to come. "I have a random season finale moment where Naomi comes bursting in with some admission of love, and it's very interesting how that unravels," she told Us Weekly in April. "It was a crazy last episode this year. It's been fun."

The CW also renewed The Vampire Diaries for a fourth season. The teen drama -- starring Nina Dobrev, 23, Paul Wesley, 29, Ian Somerhalder, 33, Steven R. McQueen, 23, Kat Graham, 22, Candice Accola, 24, Zach Roerig, 27, and Michael Trevino, 27 -- is executive produced by Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson's Creek), Julie Plec (Kyle XY), Leslie Morgenstein (Gossip Girl) and Bob Levy (Privileged).

Though Dobrev's character Elena becomes a vampire in The Vampire Diaries book series, Plec hinted they may not go that route on TV. "There is a wealth of stories that have been given to us in those books," she said at Paleyfest in March. "There are things that we've decided to do and things that we've said, 'Maybe not for us.' So I would say I don't know [if she'll become a vampire]."

Supernatural -- starring Jared Padalecki, 29, and Jensen Ackles, 34 -- will also return for an eighth season, The CW confirmed.

Other shows on the network -- including Gossip Girl (starring Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley), Hart of Dixie (starring Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, Wilson Bethel, Cress Williams and Scott Porter) and Ringer (starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ioan Gruffudd and Nestor Carbonell) -- have yet to be picked up for additional seasons.

