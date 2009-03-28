A few hours after Natasha Richardson fell while skiing, a 911 call reveals the actress appeared disoriented and showed signs of confusion and a concussion, according to Canada's Globe and Mail.

In the 911 tapes, the star's injury was initially dismissed but her condition quickly became more severe.

A medic arrived at the Mont Tremblant ski resort on March 16 at 1 p.m., after a call was placed to the 911 dispatch center near Mirabel, Quebec. At the time, Richardson felt fine and had declined treatment. Eleven minutes later, the medic reported to dispatch that the job was canceled.

Later in the afternoon, Richardson began to experience severe headaches and the dispatch received another emergency call from the hotel. At 2:59 p.m., the dispatcher said, "Priority 1" and used the code, "17-Delta-1," which indicated that the situation was then classified as "dangerous."

Medics rushed Richardson into the ambulance 45 minutes later and left for the Centre Hospitalier Laurentien.

The medic said the patient was "verbal" -- which meant she responded when spoken to but otherwise drifted off -- and according to the Globe and Mail, her orientation rating was "0," indicating she didn't know where she was, the day of the week, or what had happened to her -- all signs of a potentially life-threatening brain injury.

"[She's] disoriented... She presents signs of confusion, a concussion," the medic radioed to hospital staff.

Richardson died March 18 from a blunt impact injury to the head at the age of 45.