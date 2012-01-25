911: Exhausted Celebrities
By Wonderwall Editors
Being famous can be an exhausting occupation. The stresses of life in the limelight, combined with premieres, parties, press and personal obligations, are simply too much for some -- leading to the kind of "tired" that can't be cured by a good night's sleep, apparently. Just ask Demi Moore. A rep for the actress confirmed that the soon-to-be ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher "has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health."
Moore falls in a long line of celebs who have cited "exhaustion" as the source of their problems. Keep clicking to get the scoop on all of Hollywood's most worn-out stars...
By Wonderwall Editors
Being famous can be an exhausting occupation. The stresses of life in the limelight, combined with premieres, parties, press and personal obligations, are simply too much for some -- leading to the kind of "tired" that can't be cured by a good night's sleep, apparently. Just ask Demi Moore. A rep for the actress confirmed that the soon-to-be ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher "has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health."
Moore falls in a long line of celebs who have cited "exhaustion" as the source of their problems. Keep clicking to get the scoop on all of Hollywood's most worn-out stars...