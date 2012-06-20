98 Degrees is back…for una noche.

During a spot on On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, Nick Lachey, and his brother Drew, announced that 98 Degrees, which also includes Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, will be reuniting for the Summer Mixtape Festival in Hershey, Pa. on August 18.

PHOTOS: The biggest boy bands of all time

"We're very excited about the opportunity, and we've been toying around with the idea for a couple years of: 'if we got back together, when would be the right scenario, and this music festival right here just kind of seemed like the right time to get back together and do a show and kick the tires and see how it feels," Drew, 35, explained during their call in.

Nick, 38, who is expecting his first child with wife Vanessa Minnillo this year, went into detail about dispelling a 98 Degrees reunion tour rumor that had popped up back in April.

PHOTOS: Nick and Vanessa Lachey's hot bodies

"I didn't say we weren't going to do it, but there was some speculation about a full tour happening this summer and our fans have been kind of eager to see us get back together," he explained. "I just wanted to make sure that they understood that a full tour wasn't happening this summer, but obviously very excited to announce that we're doing this big festival in Hershey in August. So, that will be our one and only appearance."

PHOTOS: Stars in concert

This will be first reunion show for the "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" quartet, who split in 2002 to pursue individual projects.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 98 Degrees Reuniting for One Night at the Summer Mixtape Festival!