98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons joins male stripper group
Former 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons is set to join male stripper group the Chippendales -- as a singer.
Timmons, who sang with the Grammy-nominated group during the 1990s, will be heading to Las Vegas for a four-week gig as a special musical guest star and emcee at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in May.
The singer took to his Twitter account on Monday to confirm the news, but he made it clear, "You guys know I'm not stripping, come on ... I'm singing!"
