"Duck Dynasty" stars Jep and Jessica Roberts' forth-coming book "The Good, The Bad, and the Grace of God: What Honesty and Pain Taught Us About Faith, Family and Forgiveness" details some of the couple's most painful memories, as well as sweet, heartfelt recollections of love and emotional growth.

The book, written by both Jep and Jessica and switching between their points of view in alternating chapters, weaves a fascinating story of the journey of two people, the obstacles they've faced and the wildly wonderful and beautifully bizarre moments that have made them who they are today.

Here's a look at some of the biggest bombshells and most revealing recollections from The Good, The Bad, and the Grace of God.

1. Phil Robertson allegedly whipped his kids with a belt for misbehaving, then quoted scripture afterwards.

In the book, Jep talks about his father Phil Robertson's discipline technique, which he claims involved giving his children "three licks on the butt from [his] belt." While Jep says the punishment wasn't too bad, he claims that sometimes his dad would dole out what Jep calls a "syllable" whipping. "In between licks, he'd say, 'I. Can't. Believe. You. Did. That!' I would always cry. My dad's a big dude. But he'd always say 'I love ya' and quote some scripture about training or discipline." Jep adds that he always knew his dad "was doing the licks to teach us how to behave, and I always respected him."

2. Jessica became romantically involved with a youth minister when she was 17.

Jessica speaks in the memoir about starting a relationship with her church's youth minister, who was in his mid-20s, when she was only 17. According to Jessica, the minister called her into his office one day and told her that he liked her. Jessica says it made her feel very confused. "For a girl who didn't feel good or thin or pretty enough, it was a powerful feeling to be noticed and chosen," she writes. Jessica claims they began secretly dating until she turned 18, and then went public about their relationship, despite her concerns and hesitations.

3. Jep tried every drug imaginable, from a "wet daddy" to weed laced with LSD.

In the book, Jep says "one of the dumbest things" he's ever tried is what he calls a "wet daddy." According to him, this is "a joint soaked in formaldehyde that had been stolen from a funeral home." Apparently nothing was off the table when it came to drugs. Jep reveals that he tried everything "anybody gave to me," including "a whipped cream can or a hit or LSD in some weed."

4. Jep once woke up on the side of the road with "big bloody scratches" and no idea how he got there.

Jep recalls going to a Halloween party his freshman year of college and bumping into a guy he recognized from his brother's Bible study class. The two talked about "getting stone drunk" and "taking a whole lot of drugs," before Jep woke up the following morning "sprawled on the side of a gravel road" with no recollection of what happened and how he even got there. "I was cold, hungover, all skinned up with big bloody scratches, and lying on my back with one leg still hanging in the open door of my big green Chevy pickup truck," he writes, later adding, "It was like a black hole in my mind, and I hoped I hadn't run over somebody or hit something."

5. Jessica was kicked out of the house for beating Jep in Battleship.

It seems Jep isn't one to take losing lightly. After Jessica won a game of Battleship (her first ever), Jep kicked her out of the house. "I want you to leave this house right now," she recalls him saying -- and she did. She found out later that the Robertson family was uber-competitive when it came to games like Monopoly and dominoes "and played for blood."

6. Jep and Jessica ate at an Olive Garden on their wedding night and spent their honeymoon doing a 2,000-piece puzzle.

According to Jessica, the couple couldn't afford to have a traditional honeymoon. So, after their small, intimate wedding, Jep and Jessica went into town and shared a wedding night meal at the Olive Garden. "I'm sure Jep ordered the Tour of Italy platter, his favorite," Jessica recalls, adding that she likely only ordered a soup and salad. After dinner, the couple continued the celebration by purchasing a 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. They spent their honeymoon week in their new trailer, laughing and working on the puzzle together. At the end of the week, Jessica framed it to commemorate their sweet time together.

7. They found out Jessica was pregnant after Jep stabbed himself with a knife trying to kill a wasp.

Jep explains how he was working on a duck call when a wasp flew in the room. Somehow, in the process of swatting at the wasp with a fly swatter he managed to stab himself in the wrist with a rusty knife, severing a vein and causing major damage. Jessica drove him to the hospital where she later fainted, prompting the couple to take a pregnancy test later that week.

8. Jep's prior pornography addiction almost cost him his marriage.

Jessica reveals that, during a rough patch in their marriage, she walked in on Jep viewing porn, and the knowledge of this shook her to her core. "He'd been struggling our whole marriage with an addiction to pornography. I felt completely rejected. I'm not worthy of love, I thought. It was my worst nightmare coming true."

9. Jep says he was the victim of childhood sexual abuse, beginning when he was 6 years old.

Jep is candid in the book about the sexual abuse he claims he endured, when he was 6, from "an older girl" on his school bus. "She'd take my hands and push them up under her shirt and tell me I was tickling her. Then she started making me pull down my pants. It was awkward," he writes. "I didn't know what was going on, but I knew something wasn't right … I became more and more confused and scared. I moved to different seats and even tried sitting up by the bus driver, who didn't seem to have a clue what was going on."

"I didn't tell anyone because I was embarrassed and ashamed," Jep says. He recounts how the girl became more and more violent and aggressive, allegedly threatening Jep and terrorizing him into compliance. "I still didn't tell anyone, and I didn't see a way out, so I started pretending I was sick some days so I didn't have to go to school. My mom didn't know why."

Recently, Jep sat down for an exclusive interview with ET, where he opened up about the sexual abuse he says he faced when he was a child.

"The Good, the Bad, and the Grace of God" will be available June 23, while "Duck Dynasty" returns to A&E on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:30PM ET/PT.

