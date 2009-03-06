Matthew Settle will be able to take his experience with the troublesome Jenny Humphrey into his own life.



The "Gossip Girl" dad, 39, and his wife, actress Naama Nativ, 25, welcomed a baby girl into their family Thursday afternoon (March 5), reports People.



Their daughter, Aven Angelica, weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz. at birth.



"Baby and mother are happy and healthy and the new parents are thrilled," says the actor's rep.



Settle is best known for playing the recently single dad Rufus, father to Dan and Jenny Humphrey, on The CW's "Gossip Girl." Previous to that he appeared on "Brothers & Sisters."