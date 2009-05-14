NEW YORK (AP) -- "Grey's Anatomy" hands Dr. Isobel Stevens a fateful choice on its fifth-season finale.

Izzie must decide if she should have risky brain surgery for the cancer that has plagued her this season. She wrestles with the decision as her fellow doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital pull her in opposite directions.

She opts for the surgery. It seems to be successful. But she comes out of it unable to remember anything. Then her memory returns, just long enough for her to joyfully hug Alex, who she married last week. Then, shockingly, she dies.

But it may not be such a shocker. She's played by Katherine Heigl (HY'-guhl), who's leaving the ABC medical drama to concentrate on movies.

