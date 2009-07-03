LONDON (AP) -- Forget those reports that Swedish supergroup ABBA will be reuniting to cover Michael Jackson's sold-out concert dates.

"No one has even asked us, and if they asked us they would have 'no' as an answer, because (Jackson's concerts were) going to happen in a week," said Benny Andersson, who co-wrote ABBA hits like "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" with Bjorn Ulvaeus.

"And even if it wasn't happening in a week, no, no we're not on," Andersson said Friday.

Jackson died while preparing for a run of 50 shows at the 02 arena in London, set to kick off July 13.

There had been speculation that ABBA might reunite to fill the gaping vacancy at one of London's biggest and most important music venues.

AEG Live chief David Campbell was quoted in the Sun newspaper as saying, "There's a little foursome out in Sweden we keep talking to."

If so, that foursome wasn't Andersson, Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog and Annifrid Lyngstad, who unofficially disbanded in 1982. Millions of fans have been clamoring for a reunion ever since.

Andersson, 62, was in London on Friday promoting his new CD, "Story of a Heart."

He said he sympathized with AEG's plight. "All of a sudden, they have 50 nights and they are just empty, you know. I don't envy the situation of the management down there. I understand that they need to do something, but we are not the answer."