NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Soloist," the upcoming movie about a cellist who became homeless, has struck a chord with American orchestras. They are mobilizing to help feed the hungry.

The League of American Orchestras says at least 163 orchestras in 45 states are expected to participate in food drives in late March, a month before the movie's release.

"The Soloist," starring Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr., is based on the true story about a schizophrenic Juilliard-trained cellist who becomes homeless and is helped by a Los Angeles Times columnist.

The league, a national service organization for orchestras, says the food will be distributed to local assistance organizations associated with the group Feeding America.

