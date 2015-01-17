A$AP Yams, a founding member of the A$AP Mob, is dead. He was 27.

A$AP Bari, a fellow member of the hip-hop collective, broke the news of his passing on Twitter Sunday morning, Jan. 18. No details about Yams’ cause of death have been released, but his collaborators in the music world have taken to social media to mourn the loss. “I’m done with life,” tweeted Bari. “RIP Yams.”

A$AP Rocky wrote, “R.I.P YAMS, I LOVE YOU BROTHER.” A$AP Ferg posted, “You were the brilliant mind, you put us on Game, you changed our lives. You changed my life, you changed the world. R.i.P YAMZ there can never be another one after you. #asapworldwide #asapferg #yamborgini #yamz.” Drake tweeted, “Rest in peace Yams. A$AP is family.” “R.I.P YAMS,” wrote Azealia Banks. Mac Miller said, “Damn. RIP @ASAPYams.” Fans are also paying tribute on Twitter, making A$AP Yams a trending topic worldwide.

Speaking to the New York Times last year about the success of the group and the A$AP Worldwide label, Yams (real name: Steven Rodriguez) said, “Rocky’s like Luke Skywalker, and I’m Yoda.” He was widely praised for innovatively using Tumblr to promote music, and Rocky described him to the paper as “the mastermind behind the scenes,” and further called him a “hip-hop encyclopedia.”

Yams also candidly spoke about using drugs, and the Times references “the night at the Coachella music festival when, high on Xanax and syrup, he almost choked on his own vomit in his sleep.” “I got to chill,” he admitted to the outlet. “It’s not a good look up there in the office. They’re not gonna have any faith.”

Yams was known to use codeine to get high, and reportedly went to rehab last year. His last tweet on Saturday, Jan. 17, read, “BODEINE BRAZY,” leading some to speculate drugs may have played a role in his death. But nothing has been confirmed at this point.