NEW YORK (AP) -- Paula Abdul's (ab-DOOL') new manager says she may not be returning to "American Idol."

According to a Los Angeles Times report, David Sonenberg says he doesn't have a proposal for a new contract for Abdul. He says it doesn't appear she'll be back.

Sonenberg began representing Abdul a few weeks ago.

Auditions for the ninth season of the highly rated Fox talent competition begin next month.

Abdul said recently she'd been invited to remain as an "American Idol" judge and was optimistic about negotiating a new contract.

Earlier this year, Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly called Abdul "an integral part of the show."

The other "American Idol" judges are Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and newcomer Kara DioGuardi (KA'-ruh dee-oh-GWAHR'-dee).