Accent was welcome task for Marion Cotillard
CHICAGO (AP) -- Marion Cotillard (koh-tee-YAHR') says the most challenging part of playing John Dillinger's love interest in the upcoming film "Public Enemies" was developing a believable Midwestern accent.
Cotillard worked for four months with a dialect coach, two hours a day, to tone down her French accent.
Her biggest challenge? R's and L's.
Eventually, Cotillard pulled it off to play her half-French, half-Indian character.
After "Public Enemies," Cotillard — who won a best-actress Oscar for "La Vie en Rose" (lah-vee-ahn-ROSE) — played a character who had a French accent over a British accent.
Her biggest problem: R's and L's — again.
Cotillard says she likes the challenge of having to change her accent for roles.
