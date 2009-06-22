CHICAGO (AP) -- Marion Cotillard (koh-tee-YAHR') says the most challenging part of playing John Dillinger's love interest in the upcoming film "Public Enemies" was developing a believable Midwestern accent.

Cotillard worked for four months with a dialect coach, two hours a day, to tone down her French accent.

Her biggest challenge? R's and L's.

Eventually, Cotillard pulled it off to play her half-French, half-Indian character.

After "Public Enemies," Cotillard — who won a best-actress Oscar for "La Vie en Rose" (lah-vee-ahn-ROSE) — played a character who had a French accent over a British accent.

Her biggest problem: R's and L's — again.

Cotillard says she likes the challenge of having to change her accent for roles.