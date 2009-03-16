Entertainment Tonight.

Last Monday was the most-watched season premiere ever for "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC. This week, the competition was fierce as many of the competitors found their groove on the dance floor for the second round of judges' scores. But Steve-O had to sit this one out, as he injured his back just two hours before the live show. Read on for the recap!

Playboy "Girls Next Door" star Holly Madison and pro partner Dmitry Chaplin were up first on the ballroom floor, dancing the quickstep to Harry Connick Jr.'s "We Are in Love." After the dance, the judges were in constructive criticism mode: Bruno Tonioli said, "You looked like you were running. You can't always be one or two beats behind. There's some work to do." Carrie Ann Inaba said, "You were like a doll. You have to hold your own with Dmitry." And Len Goodman said, "For me, your posture's a little bit lacking," although he complimented their effort with a "Good job, well done." All judges awarded sixes, for a total score of 18 out of 30.

David Alan Grier and partner Kym Johnson danced the salsa, and the judges were also tough on the former "In Living Color" funnyman. "Your timing was off, but at least you stuck to an identifiable character," said Bruno, who last week complained about David's myriad facial expressions. He gave them a 6. "I don't think harder is always better," said Carrie Ann. "Salsa especially has to come from the music -- I felt that you were dancing on top of it." She also awarded a 6. "The problem was there was far too much of Kym, not enough of you. It was all sizzle and no sausage," complained Len, who gave them a 5, for a total of 17.

This Monday was a much better night the second time around for former Bond girl Denise Richards, who looked visibly nervous on the floor last week. This time, she and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy did the quick-step to "We Go Together" from Grease -- and the judges raved. "Much better Denise, that was fantastic," said Carrie Ann. "You looked so elegant going backwards. What a great improvement." Bruno encouraged, "I think there's a good dancer hidden in there starting to come out," while Len said, "Much improved, well done." All three awarded sevens, for a total of 21.

Singer Belinda Carlisle and Jonathan Roberts danced the salsa to Gloria Estefan's "Higher," incorporating some of Belinda's more free-form '80s Go-Gos dance moves. Len acknowledged the "fun" and exuberance" in her moves, but said to "work more on your hip action; your performance was fine." Bruno said, "You've got to be much sharper on the strong beat," and Carrie Ann admitted, "I found it a bit lacking in grace. But I love your musicality, and the freedom is really nice to see." All three judges gave them a 6, for a total of 18.

With wife Jewel watching from the sidelines, rodeo star Ty Murray and partner Chelsie Hightower brought down the house by dancing the quickstep to "Life is a Highway" -- with Ty exchanging his stern "concentration face" to a wide grin. "Yee-haw! I am so, so proud of you. You didn't miss a step the whole time," hollered Carrie Ann, who gave them a 7. "You were riding that quickstep, weren't you…What an improvement," said Bruno, who also awarded a 7. Len gave them a 6, but was clearly pleased, saying, "It's an absolute metamorphosis; last week a caterpillar, this week a butterfly."

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and pro partner Mark Ballas shook their booty with a spicy salsa, and Carrie Ann raved, "I thought it was fantastic." Bruno said, "That was so charming, precise, sharp -- but you've got to work on the naughtiness," while Len observed, "You seem so sure of what you're doing. You've got to throw caution to the wind a bit more." All three judges gave eights, for a high total of 24.

Although he fractured his foot, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak braved the dance floor doing the quickstep with partner Karina Smirnoff to "Oh Boy" by Buddy Holly. "You've got great antics," said Len, who added, "The dance quality's not there, but for fun…" He gave them a 5. Carrie Ann also enjoyed his enthusiasm, and advised, "Try to work on your endurance." She gave them a 6, as did Bruno, who said, "You remind me of WALL-E."

Real-life couple Chuck Wicks and Julianne Hough danced the salsa, and while pair had fun, the judges were pretty harsh on the country stars. "This was a bit of a wasted opportunity," said Bruno. "She did all the work. We want more dancing. You can do it." He gave them a 7. Len agreed, saying, "You should come out here and sell this dance. It was all Julianne. We want more from you." Another 7. And Carrie Ann warned, "That wasn't a salsa. I feel like you couldn't get into it." She gave them a 6, for a total of 20.

Football great Lawrence Taylor and pro partner Edyta Sliwinska delivered a fun, energetic quickstep to Bobby Darin's "As Long As I'm Singin'" and the judges loved it. "Much better, Lawrence," said Carrie Ann. "That was smooth and powerful." She awarded a 7. Bruno said, "You attacked this performance. Way to go." He also gave them a 7. And Len advised, "Just dance, don't think about the routine, just perform it. Well done." With a 6, they landed a total of 20.

"Jackass" star Steve-O and pro partner Lacey Schwimmer were judged solely on their salsa rehearsal footage right before the show, when Steve-O ended the routine with a flip and landed on his microphone pack, injuring his back and sending him to the hospital. Len said of the rehearsal performance, "You haven't got the adrenalin pumping that you get on the live show," but singled out, "There was no salsa in the dance for me." He gave them a 4. Bruno agreed, saying Steve-O "has an appealing streak of madness," but, "it's supposed to be a salsa. Where is the salsa?" He gave them a 5. Carrie Ann felt the same way about the lack of salsa in their choreography and gave them a 5, for a total of 14. Talking about the accident afterwards, Lacey delivered an update, telling host Samantha Harris that "nothing's broken," but Steve-O was experiencing some extreme swelling and she was definitely concerned.

Next up, dressed in ruby red and full o' bling, rapper Lil' Kim danced the quickstep with partner Derek Hough to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." "What a vivacious, uplifting performance. I loved it!" said Bruno, who gave them an 8, as did Carrie Ann, who said, "It's all working together. Fantastic." But Len wasn't pleased, admonishing, "There should be body contact throughout this dance, but there was none. I enjoyed it, but you've got to get refined." He gave them a 7.

Second to last, "The Bachelor" star Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani salsa'd their way to the audience's heart as well as the judges, shimmying to Ricky Martin's "Cup of Life." Carrie Anne cheered, "Finally a real salsa! You had it all -- that was slammin'!" Bruno screamed, "Now we are cooking! That was a juicy salsa. I want more! Thank you." And Len smiled, "I was gyrating on the seat. It was the salsa of the night." The onscreen couple landed the first two nines of the season, plus an 8 from Len, to score 26.

Finally, dressed like Clark Kent, 'Sex and the City' movie stud Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke scored highest of the night with a quickstep to "Kryptonite" by 3 Doors Down -- despite Gille's separated shoulder injury. "This is great ballroom dancing. Well done," said Len. Bruno agreed: "French class and American flair, an unbeatable combination. There were sparks out there." And Carrie Ann declared, "You were making the ladies swoon." All three judges awarded nines, giving the sexy couple a score of 27.

Tuesday night the first axe of the season will fall, with one couple getting voted off during the results show. Until then, watch ET for all the highlights of the big night on "Dancing with the Stars"!