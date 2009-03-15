LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen and his wife Brooke Mueller Sheen are the proud parents of twin boys.

Publicist Stan Rosenfield says the babies, Bob and Max, were born Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Rosenfield says Mueller Sheen is "doing great," and that the father is "ecstatic."

The twins are the first children for the couple, who married last May. Charlie Sheen shares custody of two young daughters with ex-wife Denise Richards and also has an older daughter with a former girlfriend.

(This version CORRECTS Corrects name of wife to Brooke Mueller Sheen, not Brooke Mueller, per her publicist. Moving on general news and entertainment services.)