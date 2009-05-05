SAO PAULO (AP) -- The Wolverine has met a real-life superhero of Brazilian soccer.

Actor Hugh Jackman took time from promoting "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" to visit striker Ronaldo, who is showing Wolverine-like healing powers in his third comeback to competitive soccer.

Jackman attended a practice of the Corinthians club Tuesday and gave a movie shirt to Ronaldo. The three-time FIFA player of the year reciprocated with a team jersey bearing the letter X instead of a number.

Many thought Ronaldo was done after suffering the third serious knee injury of his career in February 2008.

But the 32-year-old has thrived since suiting up for Corinthians this year, scoring eight goals in 11 matches to lead the club to its 26th state title on Sunday.