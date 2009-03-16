Actor Ron Silver, a Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy nominee who called himself "an actor by calling but an activist by inclination," has died.



Silver died of esophageal cancer Sunday (March 15) in New York. He was 62.



The actor won a Tony Award in 1988 for his role as a movie producer in David Mamet's "Speed-the-Plow." That same year he earned an Emmy nod for the TV movie "Billionaire Boys Club"; his second came for playing a political consultant on "The West Wing" in the 2001-02 season. His credits also included the movies "Reversal of Fortune," "Enemies: A Love Story" and "Ali."



Silver was also an outspoken political activist. He helped found the Creative Coalition in the late '80s and campaigned for Bill Clinton when Clinton ran for president in 1992. Following 9/11, he became a supporter of then-President George W. Bush, delivering an endorsement of Bush at the 2004 Republican convention. He was also president of Actors Equity, the stage actors' union, from 1991-2000.



