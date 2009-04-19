LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Screen Actors Guild's board of directors has voted to recommend that members approve a deal reached with Hollywood studios on movie and prime-time TV show productions.

The Guild says in a statement that the plan approved by board members Sunday would give members a 3 percent wage increase upon ratification and a 3.5 percent increase in the two-year agreement's second year. Members would also get a 0.5 percent pension and health contribution increase.

The new deal follows the Internet provisions earlier agreed to by writers, directors and another actors union. The Guild had waged a yearlong battle for better Internet compensation.

The Guild's interim national executive director David White says in the statement that the union is eager to get members back to work.