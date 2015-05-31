Actor Eric Balfour Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Small, Beautiful Ceremony
Actor Eric Balfour and his fiancé, fashion designer Erin Chiamulion, tied the knot in a picture-prefect, rustic ceremony in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Saturday.
The 38-year-old Haven star and his 31-year-old bride said their "I dos" in front of an intimate gathering of family and close friends.
Mindy Weiss, the newlywed's wedding organizer, commemorated the special occasion with a stunning, loving snapshot.
Chiamulion looked stunning in a flowing, lace-covered Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, while Balfour maintained the traditional, classy tone of the ceremony in a custom Zegna Tuxedo.
The couple have been dating for five years, and co-founded the active-wear company Electric & Rose, which they also design clothing for.
Congrats to the happy couple!
