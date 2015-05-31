Actor Eric Balfour and his fiancé, fashion designer Erin Chiamulion, tied the knot in a picture-prefect, rustic ceremony in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Haven star and his 31-year-old bride said their "I dos" in front of an intimate gathering of family and close friends.

Mindy Weiss, the newlywed's wedding organizer, commemorated the special occasion with a stunning, loving snapshot.

Chiamulion looked stunning in a flowing, lace-covered Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, while Balfour maintained the traditional, classy tone of the ceremony in a custom Zegna Tuxedo.

The couple have been dating for five years, and co-founded the active-wear company Electric & Rose, which they also design clothing for.

Congrats to the happy couple!

