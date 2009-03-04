NEW YORK (AP) -- Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are teaming up in a lawsuit against a movie distributor and a watch company they say used their likenesses without permission.

The actors said in the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday that they never authorized a commercial tie-in between Tutima watches and the movie "Righteous Kill." They're seeking unspecified damages.

The actors recently starred in the movie distributed by Overture Films. The lawsuit names Overture and Tutima as defendants.

Overture and Tutima did not immediately return telephone messages seeking comment.