NEW YORK (AP) -- A spokesman for the family of Natasha Richardson says the actress has died.

Richardson, a gifted and precocious heiress to acting royalty whose career highlights included the film "Patty Hearst" and a Tony-winning performance in a stage revival of "Cabaret," died after suffering an apparent head injury from a skiing accident. She was 45

Alan Nierob of Rogers & Cowan said in a statement Wednesday night: "Liam Neeson, his sons, and the entire family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Natasha. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."