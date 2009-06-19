Entertainment Tonight.

Can't wait for Adam Lambert's new album this fall? There's a musical surprise in store for fans of the "American Idol" runner-up.

On with the Show, an album featuring tunes Lambert recorded in 2007 and 2008, will be released this summer, says the Associated Press. The disc's lead-off single will be a song called "Want."

Earlier this month, Lambert signed a record deal with 19 Recordings, through which he'll record an as-yet-untitled album of new music expected out this fall.

