LOS ANGLES (AP) -- If the "American Idol" judges have their way, it won't be curtains for Adam Lambert anytime soon.

The 26-year-old theater actor from Los Angeles seamlessly impressed the panel — and eclipsed his 12 co-finalists — with a rendition of "Black or White" during Tuesday's Michael Jackson-themed performance show.

Paula Adbul told Lambert: "You've got the whole package going on."

Anoop Desai from Chapel Hill, N.C., was the target of the judges' harshest criticism.

Randy Jackson said the 21-year-old college student's decision to perform "Beat It" was the "wrong choice," and Simon Cowell proclaimed that Desai's performance was "horrible."

Two singers will be dismissed from the popular Fox singing competition Wednesday.