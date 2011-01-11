Adam Sandler has parted ways with the assistant who allegedly cost him $1.2 million in luxury car gifts.

Sandler failed to see the funny side of his sidekick's mistakes when he misunderstood the movie star's request for a matzo party to celebrate the success of last year's "Grown Ups."

Sandler reveals, "I had an assistant ... and I told him I was excited, 'Grown Ups' did very well ... We should celebrate with the guys, let's throw a matzo party and he said, 'Alright, I'm on it.'"

"Then, $1.2 million later, he's like, 'I've got the Maseratis.' I go, 'No, no, no, I didn't say that; I said I wanted a matzo party. He said, 'OK, my bad!' I fired him ... It was the second time it happened.

"A few years ago, my family was (celebrating) (Jewish holiday) Hanukkah and I I said, 'We don't have a (festive candelabrum) menorah.' I call him (assistant) up and said, 'You gotta go out and get a menorah quick, sundown's coming.'

"He comes back and he goes, 'I got it for ya - a kilo of cocaine!' And I go, 'No, I said a menorah.' He goes, 'OK, so is it cool if I do this cocaine now?'"

