Adam Levine has some frighteningly over-enthusiastic fans.

During a Maroon 5 concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Monday, a screaming female fan ran on stage to give Levine a hug.

The seasoned pro handled the situation deftly, at first pushing the girl away, but then reassessing the threat level and putting his arm around her until security could arrive and remove her.

The tense incident was caught by the hundreds of camera held by fans in attendance.

Levine admitted to the crowd that the incident was scary.

"It's just weird to be, like, in the moment, ya know? And your singing, and your eyes are closed, and you have this beautiful moment. And then the next thing you know someone's f---ing in your face," Levine told the crowd. "It's super terrifying."

Levine also said that he even got a cut on his ear from the woman's finger nail, but continued the show after the fan had been removed.

Concert goers quickly took to Twitter and Instagram after the event, with many blaming fans like that for added security measures that keep the audience farther from the stage at concerts.

Many others just couldn't believe what happened.

Monday's performance was the last North American date on the band's tour before live tapings of "The Voice" begin.

