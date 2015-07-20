Adam Levine has a new 'do for summer.

The sexy Maroon 5 frontman debuted his shaved head in an Instagram selfie with his wife Behati Prinsloo. "She's into me," he wrote early Tuesday morning. "I think..."

This wouldn't be the first time Levine has shocked his fans with a drastic change to his image. This past April, "The Voice" mentor took a chance and let his 26-year-old supermodel wife cut his hair.

"Give me them scissors!" Prinsloo captioned the pic of her trimming her husband's hair.

In May 2014, the 36-year-old rocker also decided see if blonds have more fun. "Apocalypse prep course complete," Levine captioned the selfie of his lighter locks.

What do you think of Levine's buzz cut?

