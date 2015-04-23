What's a marriage without trust?

Although Adam Levine's hair is a national treasure to some women, the handsome Voice coach recently entrusted his precious locks to his wife, Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo. Scaring plenty of his fans, Behati Instagrammed this pic of her cutting off a sizeable chunk of the 36-year-old Maroon 5 frontman's combover on Wednesday, writing, "Give me them scissors!"

To his credit, Adam looks pretty ecstatic about the big chop.

PHOTOS: Biggest Celebrity Hair Shake-Ups

Adam debuted his new look on The Voice this week, which as you can see by comparing the pics below, is much shorter.

Even The Voice's official Twitter called out Adam's new look, tweeting on Wednesday, "Adam's haircut tho. #VoiceResults."

But most fans agreed, Adam looks great no matter what hair style.

Good job, Behati!

VIDEO: Adam Levine's Reaction to a 10-Year-Old Fan with Down Syndrome Will Make You Love Him Even More

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars at 2015 Coachella

Victoria's Secret Models On and Off the Runway

Coachella Twitpics