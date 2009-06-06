NEW YORK (AP) -- The African music star Youssou (YOU-So') N'Dour (Nah-Door) ignited worldwide controversy among Muslims with his music.

And he's bringing the music to the United States on Saturday.

He insists on turning his love of Islam into the lyrics of his songs — even if he was boycotted for years by fellow Muslims who accused him of desecrating Islam by "tainting" it with secular pop culture. Some even spread false rumors that he used naked women in videos.

A new documentary film about his struggle is opening in theaters across the U.S. starting June 12, with a special showing Saturday evening just before N'Dour's live, sold-out show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.