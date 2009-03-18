Entertainment Tonight.

Original "American Idol" Kelly Clarkson sees her latest album debut at No. 1.

The Grammy Award winner's fourth album, All I Ever Wanted, took the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 -- with 254,671 albums sold -- and debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Album Chart, the artist announced on her Web site.

It marks Clarkson's first No. 1 album since she launched her career in 2002 after winning FOX's first "American Idol" competition.

Clarkson's hit single "My Life Would Suck Without You" has already sold more than 1 million units in the U.S. and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart -- coming in at No. 1 for two weeks in a row.