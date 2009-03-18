Album Debut Gives Kelly Clarkson 'All She Ever Wanted'
Entertainment Tonight.
Original "American Idol" Kelly Clarkson sees her latest album debut at No. 1.
The Grammy Award winner's fourth album, All I Ever Wanted, took the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 -- with 254,671 albums sold -- and debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Album Chart, the artist announced on her Web site.
It marks Clarkson's first No. 1 album since she launched her career in 2002 after winning FOX's first "American Idol" competition.
Clarkson's hit single "My Life Would Suck Without You" has already sold more than 1 million units in the U.S. and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart -- coming in at No. 1 for two weeks in a row.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 06, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year
- May. 04, 2018 See which stars bared it all on social media!