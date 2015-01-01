Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their second child together! The couple announced the news on Twitter and Instagram on New Year’s Day.

Baldwin tweeted, “2015 equals Mommy, Daddy, Carmen and a special guest star….,” linking to an Instagram post from Hilaria. The yoga teacher wrote, “The sun has set on 2014 and on my year of daily #hilariaypd ….2015 is going to be very exciting as we are thrilled to announce we are expecting another little addition to our family!”

The snapshot showed Hilaria doing the tadasana pose for her “#yogapostureoftheday,” as Baldwin held up their daughter Carmen to touch her bare belly. Their two dogs completed the precious family portrait. As Gossip Cop reported, the Baldwins wed in 2012, and welcomed Carmen the following year.

Baldwin is also dad to Ireland, 19, from his marriage to Kim Basinger. The news gives her another little half-sibling, and adds another kid to the second generation of Baldwins, which also includes Stephen Baldwin’s daughter Hailey.

Baldwin had some mishaps last year, including an arrest for illegal biking, and continued to fight for the right to protect his family from the paparazzi. With a new baby on the way, Gossip Cop hopes 2015 brings nothing but joy.