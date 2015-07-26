Alec Baldwin and his model daughter Ireland mocked the actor’s infamous 2007 phone call in which he angrily berated his then-11-year-old daughter for being a “rude thoughtless little pig” by posting a photo of themselves on Sunday reading a children’s book titled, “If I Were A Pig.” Alongside the picture of them looking at the book, Ireland jokingly wrote, “If I were a pig… I would be a rude and thoughtless one of course!”

Baldwin’s irate phone call that was recorded and leaked was in the midst of his custody and visitation battle with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. What prompted the outburst was the New York-based Baldwin was supposed to speak to his daughter in L.A. at an appointed, but she didn’t pick up. He later apologized, explaining, “I have been driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years now. You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do.) I am sorry for what happened.”

For her part, Ireland forgave her dad and the two have remained close ever since. In a Tumblr post from 2013, as Gossip Cop reported at the time, Ireland took issues with haters who only focused on her famous folks while she tried to emerge on her own as a model. She wrote, “I am proud to be my parent’s daughter, but I don’t want to forever be known as ‘that rude thoughtless little pig’ or ‘Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s kid.’”

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Hilaria Baldwin's body is back two weeks after giving birth

Ireland Baldwin on her famous mother Kim Basinger: Her body is scary

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Thomas get married