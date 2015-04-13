Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland Baldwin is in rehab.

The 19-year-old model has checked into Malibu's Soba Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol treatment center, for a two-week stay to "deal with some emotional trauma," she said via her Twitter on Monday.

Reports suggested that Ireland was seeking treatment for excessive partying, but she laughed off the speculation.

Ireland, who reportedly checked into the $20,000-a-month rehab facility over the weekend according to RadarOnline, later explained her stay in a series of tweets.

"I checked myself into Soba for two weeks to just get away for a little bit," she tweeted. "I'm not much a party cat but I am here deal with… some emotional trauma and getting the intensive therapy I needed in order to recover."

"Someday I'll feel ready to share my story... openly without feeling the way I do," she continued. "Right now I just needed a breather. I need a change to work on myself and gather all the tools… I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable places."

Before her official announcement, Ireland hinted at her new journey with several cryptic tweets over the past several days.

