Former "Gilmore Girls" star Alexis Bledel has been admitted to the "ER" for the long-running show's series finale.



Bledel will play a new intern at County General in the final episode, People reports. The two-hour finale, which caps a 15-year run on NBC, airs April 2.



Bledel will be a new face among a bunch of familiar ones in the show's final five episodes. Former cast members George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Sherry Stringfield and Eriq La Salle (who directed an episode in February) are all set to make appearances in the coming weeks.



The role in the finale will be Bledel's first TV work since "Gilmore Girls" ended in 2007. She starred in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" last year, and has two movies, "The Good Guy" and "The Post-Grad Survival Guide," set for release in 2009.