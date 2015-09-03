Ali Fedotowsky is engaged! The former “Bachelorette” is set to wed Kevin Manno, she announced on Thursday.

Fedotowsky broke the news on her Instagram, where she posted a photo of her big, diamond engagement ring blocking her face as she stands next to her new fiancé. “9.2.15 #MrsManno @kevinmanno,” she captioned the striking snapshot. The former reality star also gushed about the engagement on her “Ali Luvs” blog.

“So excited to share that Kevin asked me to be his wife and I said YES!!! No actually, I screamed yes. Ha!” wrote Fedotowsky. “He proposed yesterday and we had the most beautiful, magical day with our closest friends and can’t wait to celebrate with family back home.” The post was signed, “Love, the future Mrs. Manno.”

Manno, previously a television host, is currently a co-host on the “Valentine in the Morning” radio show. He and Fedotowsky have been dating for more than a year. The pair started out as friends after meeting in his hometown of Chicago, and romance bloomed after Manno moved to Los Angeles.

This, of course, is Fedotowsky’s second engagement. She was previously expected to wed Roberto Martinzez after he proposed on the 2010 finale of “The Bachelorette.” They split, however, the following year, as we reported at the time. Gossip Cop sincerely hopes this new journey of love works out.