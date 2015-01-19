"Legends" star Ali Larter and her husband, comedian Hayes MacArthur, welcomed their second child on Thursday, Jan. 15. Larter announced the arrival of the family's new edition on her website Monday.

"It's a girl!" Later wrote under a photo of her super cute baby girl.

"We couldn't be more excited to share news of the arrival of Vivienne Margaret MacArthur," Larter's caption reads. "She came bearing gifts for her brother: Batman sheets and lots of Gummy Bears!!! 7.5 lbs of love."

Larter, 38, and MacArthur, 37, tied the knot in August 2009, and welcomed their son, Theodore, in December 2010.

Congrats to the happy couple!

