Is Alyssa Milano breastfeeding more or less offensive than Kim Kardashian posing nude?

That's the question the 41-year-old actress is raising. On Nov. 12 after Kim Kardashian's Paper Magazine nude photos attempted to "break the internet," Milano tweeted it and compared it to her own controversy.

The "Mistresses" star posted a breastfeeding selfie and got some heat over it showing part of her boob and quoting writer Milan Kundera, "Ah, the joy of suckling! She lovingly watched the fishlike motions of the toothless mouth and she imagined that with her milk there flowed into her little son her deepest thoughts, concepts, and dreams."

"Wait! I don't get it. No disrespect to Kim but... people are offended by my breastfeeding selfies & are fine with her (amazing) booty cover?" Milano tweeted on Nov. 12.

Even though she did not understand why her photo was more offensive, she did give Kardashian, 34, some credit for her latest pics.

"I mean...it really is an unbelievable a--," Milano tweeted.

Since Milano raised the question, she has inspired a social breastfeeding selfie movement. Many moms have tweeted at her with their own photos of breastfeeding, and she retweeted a few.

Milano and her agent husband David Bugliari welcomed their daughter Elizabella on Sept. 4. The couple also has a son, Milo Thomas, 3.