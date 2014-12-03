Actress Alyssa Milano stirred up a whole lot of controversy in October when she posted a picture of herself breastfeeding her three-month old daughter Elizabella Dylan on Instagram. Now, she's opened up to the ladies of The Talk on some of the backlash she's received for the intimate picture.

"I got really sad about it, because who are we, that now we get upset as human beings if we see a woman feeding her baby?" a passionate Alyssa said Wednesday. "It's crazy to me."

"Not only is it beautiful, but it's also a necessity," she added. "I'm feeding my kid."

But the experience wasn't all negative.

Alyssa did say that she also got a lot of support from fellow women, who sent the 41-year-old "Who's the Boss?" actress their own breastfeeding selfies -- or "brelfies" as she now calls them. She also backed up the recent Kim Kardashian question she raised on Twitter, which created its own separate controversy in November.

The outspoken star asked why some people were offended by her breastfeeding selfie, but didn't have a problem with Kim's bare butt portrait for Paper magazine.

"And everyone thought she was so brave," Alyssa joked on "The Talk" when Julie Chen brought up Kim. "It's like, OK."

