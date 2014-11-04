A series of tweets from Amanda Bynes' verified Twitter account late Monday night seemed to announce that the actress has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"I was diagnosed bi-polar and manic depressive so I'm on medication and I'm seeing my psychologist and psychiatrist weekly so I'm fine," a tweet read.

Last week, the former Nickelodeon child star, 28, was released from the Pasadena treatment center where she was admitted involuntarily on Oct. 10. Soon after her release she was spotted wandering the famed Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, stopping in several stores and dining by herself.

"She looked like her mind was somewhere else," a source told ET. "She kept thanking us over and over and calling everyone beautiful."

The tweets continued to roll in on Monday night, addressing the temporary conservatorship that gives her parents Lynn and Richard Bynes control over her financial decisions.

"I'm not living with my parents," a tweet read. "I'm not legally obligated to."

Early Tuesday morning, another tweet popped up on Bynes' account that seemed to confuse things.

"I was at a friend's apartment last night and one of my friends tweeted my phone, sorry guys!" the tweet read.

Yes, shortly thereafter, the tweets returned back to the topic of Bynes' conservators.

"I'm so mad at my parents," she wrote. "They are withholding my belongings and money from me so I don't have new clothes or enough money to rent an apartment."

Bynes' release came just three days after a judge ruled that she spend at least another 30 days in a psychiatric facility. She reportedly contested her involuntary treatment and was allowed to leave the psychiatric facility after a hearing officer found the actress to be stable enough not to be held involuntarily.

As psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig explains to ET, "You can't keep somebody hospitalized involuntarily indefinitely. Amanda still has legal rights so once someone is voluntary, they have the right to check out of the hospital if they so choose."

This was Bynes' second stint at a psychiatric treatment center. The actress spent nearly six months in treatment last year after allegedly starting a fire in a neighbor's driveway.