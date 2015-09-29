Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long have broken up, according to multiple reports. The couple, who have been together for more than two years, only recently split up.

There are conflict accounts, however, about what precipitated Seyfried and Long to go their separate ways. One report has it that they grew apart over time because of their differing work schedules, while another report alleges Long was ready to get married, but Seyfried was not. Gossip Cop has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.

Interestingly, in the August issue of Marie Claire UK, Seyfried talked about wanting to have children. She said, “I need to get on it. I want a child, badly… I keep feeling like my eggs are dying.”

Just a few months before that, Seyfried told Vogue how she fell for Long. “I followed him on Instagram,” noted Seyfried in the magazine, recalling, “I thought something he said was really funny.” The actress explained, “It was a beautiful picture of a snail, and the caption said, ‘[Expletive] MOOOOOOOOVE.’ It made me laugh out loud, so I texted him.”

Prior to dating Long, Seyfried was romantically linked to Dominic Cooper and Desmond Harrington. Long had dated Kate Mara and Drew Barrymore. Neither of the two stars have addressed the breakup on social media.