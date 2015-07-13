Amanda Seyfried claims she was a victim of unfair wages.

The 29-year-old actress has appeared in such hit films as "Mean Girls," "Ted 2," "Dear John," "Mama Mia!" and "Les Miserables," but says that one of her movies paid her significantly less than her male co-star.

"A few years ago, on one of my big-budget films, I found I was being paid 10 percent of what my male co-star was getting," she revealed to the Sunday Times. "And we were pretty even in status."

While she didn't disclose which movie this occurred on, she did give her reasons as to why she think this happened.

"I think people think that just because I'm easy-going and game to do things I'll just take as little as they offer," she said. "It's not about how much you get, it's about how fair it is."

She added that it's up to every actress to fight for equal pay and to decide if they're "willing to walk away from something."

Seyfried is just one of a many female stars who have been opening up about the sexism they've faced in their careers. Most recently, Rose McGowan called out a prominent comedian over a questionable casting note.