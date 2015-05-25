Amanda Seyfried posed topless for Mario Testino’s towel series. The fashion photographer shared the image on Instagram on Sunday.

Seyfried stands topless in the black and white photograph, sensuously staring off into the distance. The actress clutches a white towel, which is wrapped around her head, while her other arm is strategically draped over her body to block her nipples from the camera. Seyfried also shared the pic on her own Instagram, and noted that she was celebrating National Towel Day on Monday, May 25. “@mariotestino #towelseries #nationaltowelday,” she wrote in the caption.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Testino has shared multiple provocative pictures of various celebs wearing nothing but a towel for his ongoing photo series. Past participants have included Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Cody Simpson, Blake Lively and dozens of other notables. Seyfried is the 77th star to strip down for the series.

