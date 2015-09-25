Giving back can sometimes be emotional.

Amber Heard accompanied her husband, Johnny Depp, in Brazil on Thursday, where the couple partnered with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to help distribute hundreds of hearing aids to those in need. The experience was clearly a profound one for the 29-year-old actress, who was brought to tears as one woman received the life-changing gift.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Amber Heard Rocks Tiny White Bikini on Brazilian Vacation With Johnny Depp

"The reaction somebody has when they hear for the first time, in this case, you see it light up -- changes their whole face," Heard told the Associated Press. "Just to be a small part of that for one moment, to watch someone's life change in front of you, it's moving to say the least."

Depp, 52, was touched by the moment as well.

"If you pass something over to someone that they haven't had ever before, it's very moving," the "Black Mass" star explained. "This sweet little girl, I turned the volume up and I just sort of made a noise -- 'ba-ba-ba-ba-ba' -- and she went, 'Yes! Escuchar, I can hear!'"

Depp was actually in Brazil to perform with his star-studded band, Hollywood Vampires -- which includes Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry -- at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro. Cooper was also present at the event which took place earlier in the day, helping to hand out hearing aids.

WATCH: Johnny Depp Responds to Australia Dog Smuggling Drama -- 'I'll Assault That Man If They Send My Wife to Jail'

Last week, ETonline caught Heard rocking out to the Hollywood Vampires' concert at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood, California. The beautiful blonde, who's been married to Depp since February, appeared to be quite the supportive wife.

"From where I was standing, Amber was totally beaming as she watched Johnny," ETonline's Denny Directo said. "She was sipping red wine, bopping around to the music. By the end of the show, she was on her feet."