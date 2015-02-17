Amber Rose is ready to party, despite an ongoing war of words with the Kardashian family that’s dominated Twitter for two days. On Tuesday, the model posted a picture of her festive Mardi Gras Carnival costume, consisting mostly of feathers and bare skin. Rose, in Trinidad for the holiday, captioned the Instagram pic, “Back to me killin the gram #TrinidadandTobagoCarnival.”

If you happen to be in Trinidad, you can spend Ash Wednesday partying with Rose at the “Baewatch” (get it?!) event in the city of Chaguarmas. Otherwise, you can reflect on her feud with Khloe Kardashian, which began after Rose criticized the rumored relationship between 17-year-old Kylie Jenner and 25-year-old rapper Tyga (who denies any romance).

In an escalating back-and-forth between Rose and Kardashian, the reality TV star accused the model of being a hypocrite for dissing Jenner when Rose herself was stripping as a teenager. Rose shot back that she was supporting her family, much like Kim Kardashian did with her infamous sex tape. Adding to the intensity is the fact that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, previously dated Rose.

Rose was ultimately so incensed about the Kardashians, she called them “plastic ass hoes” and bullies who have media outlets “on payroll,” and then suggested that O.J. Simpson was Khloe’s real biological father. Rose then announced she was “done dragging this b*tch.” With that, she stripped down into her sexy bird costume and joined the tropical celebration.