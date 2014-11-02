An ambulance responded to a call and treated Honey Boo Boo's father Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson at his house in McIntyre, Ga., on Sunday, a source tells ET.

The ambulance was called because, a source says, he was passing out from stress.

Sugar Bear reportedly nodded his head when asked if he was feeling alright after being checked over in the ambulance.

The patriarch of the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" household recently split with his wife "Mama June" Shannon, and his stress may be a result of the turmoil his family is going through and the show's subsequent cancellation by TLC.

Sandra Hale, who is Mama June's mother and Honey Boo Boo's grandmother, tells ET that Sugar Bear is a diabetic, and that he struggles with keeping his sugar in check. After the ambulance arrived, a source tells ET, Sugar Bear was checked and released.

While Mama June denied the reports she had rekindled a romantic relationship with Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender, her daughter Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell, now 20, told ET that McDaniel had also abused her at age 8.

"It's Mama's fault," Cardwell told ET. "She has to live with it. She has brung the past back and now she can't get it away. I'm mad. I'm upset. I feel betrayed. I feel very hurt. That's the main thing that I am -- I feel very hurt that Mama let him come around."